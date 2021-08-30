Valsad, Aug 30 (PTI) A worker was killed and two of his colleagues injured on Monday in a blast in the reactor of a chemical factory in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Submit Memorandum Against Land Acquisition Bill to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on August 31.

The incident took place at a unit of Survival Technologies Private Limited, which manufactures fine and specialty chemicals, in Sarigram GIDC in Vapi taluka in the noon, with one worker dying on the spot and the two injured being rushed to a hospital, a Bhilad police station official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Woman Tortures 2-Year-Old Son in Villupuram District, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"One worker died of severe burn injuries. The two injured workers are in stable condition. Four people were on duty when the blast occurred in the reactor of the factory during a manufacturing process. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)