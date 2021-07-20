Ahmedabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday said it had seized a record Rs 2.27 crore cash from a government official who was arrested on July 16 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.21 lakh.

Calling it the biggest ever seizure in its history, the Gujarat ACB, in a release, said it had also recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 10 lakh from one of the lockers of accused Nipun Choksi, state project engineer (Class 2) with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office in Gandhinagar.

Choksi was held in a trap on July 16 while accepting Rs 1.21 lakh after a contractor who had completed some work for the SSA in Patan approached the ACB with a bribery complaint.

While Rs 4.12 lakh cash was recovered from his home, two bank lockers yielded cash totaling Rs 74.50 lakh and Rs 1,52,75,000 respectively.

The probe has found that Choksi used to charge commission of 1 per cent on the amount paid to contractors for work completed, the ACB release informed.

