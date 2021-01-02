Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PTI) At least 152 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three died of the infection in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of new infections, the district's COVID-19 tally has risen to 57,944, the official said.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 52,779, he said.

Ahmedabad city reported 147 new cases and 150 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported five new cases and six recoveries, the department stated in its release.

The deaths of three patients during the day has taken the toll in the district to 2,254, it was stated.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the western part of the city continued to be worst affected, as the northwest zone has 398 active cases, followed by the west zone with 381 and the southwest zone with 370 cases.

Currently, there are 2,415 active cases in the city, which has reported 2,197 deaths so far, the civic body stated.

Meanwhile, with a decline in active cases in the city, the bed occupancy rate at private hospitals has dropped to 14.15 per cent.

As per the latest update by the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, there are 202 beds vacant at COVID-19 designated private hospitals and 46 are occupied. PTI

