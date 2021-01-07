Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil on Thursday announced a new team of office-bearers of the party's state unit.

He appointed seven vice-presidents, five general secretaries and eight secretaries.

The post of general secretary (organisation), which is considered the most important position in the party's state unit, on which the appointee is a full-time RSS worker, was retained by Bhikubhai Dalsania.

Paatil announced the new team more than five months after he took over as the party's state unit president in July 2020.

Gordhan Zadaphia has been retained as the vice- president in the new team.

Apart from Dalsania, Bhargav Bhatt and Rajni Patel are other general secretaries of Gujarat BJP.

The state BJP also appointed two treasures, Surendra Patel and Dharmendra Shah, who would look after finance of the BJP.

This team led by Paatil will most probably lead the BJP in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

