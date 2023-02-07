Junagadh, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a Congress MLA to six months of simple imprisonment in a 2010 case of rioting and assault in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

A court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Snehal Shukla sentenced Vimal Chudasama, the Congress legislator from Somnath, and three others to six months of simple imprisonment.

The court also stayed the sentence for a month for the accused to appeal against the conviction in the sessions court.

Chudasama and three other accused — Hitesh Parmar, Mohan Vadher and Ramji Bero — were found guilty under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, Chudasama and the others had assembled unlawfully, and armed with swords revolvers, they attacked the complainant Meet Vaidya when they were stuck in a traffic jam on November 7, 2010.

The accused attacked and thrashed the complainant and a few others and also abused them and damaged their vehicle, the FIR stated.

A case was registered against them at Chorwad police station under relevant provisions of the IPC for rioting, unlawful assembly, and assault among others.

