Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) A doctor was arrested on Friday for allegedly creating email addresses in the name of officials in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and ordering Gujarat government officials to act promptly on his complaint.

The Ahmedabad cyber crime branch arrested Dr Vijay Parikh, an M.D., from his house in Amreli, it said in a release.

Some senior Gujarat government officials as well as IPS officers had recently received emails whose senders identified themselves as PMO officials.

Parikh had purchased two offices in the Parimal Garden area of Ahmedabad from Nishith Shah, but the latter cheated him by not handing over possession, the emails said.

Parikh had approached the PMO for justice, and state officials should "take prompt action on the application of Dr Parikh and help him take back the possession of his offices", the emails said.

The PMO was "constantly monitoring the progress", they added.

Upon verification, the cyber crime branch found that Parikh himself had created these email IDs to pressurize government officials and get possession of his properties, the release said.

Further probe is on, it added.

