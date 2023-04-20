Arvalli, Apr 20 (PTI) At least four workers were charred to death after a blaze broke out in a firecracker godown near Modasa town in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Charred bodies of four workers were recovered from the scene, Arvalli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat said.

A local fire department official said that efforts are underway to control the blaze.

He said a major fire call was declared and a rescue operation was going on with the help of teams from the Gandhinagar and Himmatnagar municipalities.

“The reason for the fire is not known yet,” he said.

A dense cloud of smoke spread in the nearby areas and forced the authorities to block the traffic on the road to avoid accidents.

