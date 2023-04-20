Mumbai, April 20: The holy month of Ramadan, also spelt Ramzan, has entered its final days. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and other parts of the country will observe the 29th Roza of Ramadan on April 21. During Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. They abstain from eating or drinking water. Muslims begin their fast with Sehri and break their fast at Iftar. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during Ramzan. Only those Muslims who are either travelling or are ill are allowed to abstain from fasting. Hyderabad Traffic Updates: Police Imposes Traffic Restrictions Around Charminar for Jummat-ul-Vida Prayers.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast at Iftar by eating dates and drinking water, followed by light and nutritious meals. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and other parts of the country for the 29th Roza of Ramzan on April 21. Eid 2023 Outfit Inspiration: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Other B-town Hunks in Traditional Wear.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 05:01 AM 6:59 PM 21 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 04:26 AM 6:51 PM 21 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 04:15 AM 6:34 PM 21 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 04:39 AM 6:23 PM 21 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 04:41 AM 6:35 PM 21 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 21:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 29 03:53 AM 6:00 PM 21 April 2023

This year, Ramzan began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on the evening of April 22. The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

