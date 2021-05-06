Ahmedabad, May 6 (PTI) Continuing a downward trend, Gujarat on Thursday reported 12,545 COVID-19 cases, the Health Department said.

With 13,021 persons getting discharged during the day, recoveries surpassed the daily increase in cases.

On Wednesday the state had reported 12,955 new cases.

As many as 123 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection on Thursday, including 17 in Ahmedabad district, 15 in Rajkot and 13 each in Surat and Vadodara districts, said the release.

The state's caseload rose to 6,45,972, while the death toll reached 8,035.

Maximum number of new cases, 3,884, were recorded in Ahmedabad city during the day, followed by 1,039 in Surat city, 638 in Vadodara city, 526 in Rajkot city and 482 in Mehsana district.

The tally of recoveries went up to 4,90,412. The rate of recovery now stands at 75.92 per cent.

Gujarat now has 1,47,525 active cases, of which 786 are on ventilator.

As many as 1.01 crore persons in the state have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 28.69 lakh have been administered the second dose too, so far.

During the day, 65,385 persons received the first dose while 1,09,367 received the second dose.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, as many as 163 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities, adding that 136 patients also recovered.

Out of 8,663 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 6,905 have recovered while 1,754 cases are still active.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,45,972, new cases 12,545, death toll 8,035, discharged 4,90,412, active cases 1,47,525 and people tested so far - figures not released.

