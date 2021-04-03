Ahmedabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister himself informed about his condition on Twitter on Saturday.

Notably, Jadeja had tabled the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) bill in the state Legislative Assembly on April 1, discussion on which was held for the entire day before its passage by a majority vote.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted on me after I had some symptoms of the disease. I am getting myself admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure," he tweeted.

Jadeja said those who came in contact with him during the last few days should take care of their health.

At least eight MLAs, a minister, and several officials had tested positive for coronavirus during the over one-month long Budget session of the state Assembly.

