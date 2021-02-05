Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police and another person have been arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a Surat-based businessman, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

ASI Mahadev Sevaikar, attached to the Range Operations Group, Surat Rural Police, was arrested while another accused police official is yet to be nabbed.

Sevaikar and Vipul Balar, an alleged middleman, were caught red-handed while taking bribe in Pipodara industrial area on Thursday, the ACB said.

A businessman had approached the ACB allegeing that Sevaikar and head constable Dipesh Mesuriya were demanding Rs 2 lakh each for not harassing him.

They had claimed that his oil trading business was illegal and threatened to shut it down if he did noy pay them, the complainant alleged.

The duo had asked him to hand over the money to Balar, and Balar demanded another Rs 50,000 when the businessman contacted him, said the ACB release.

The ACB laid a trap at Balar's office in Pipodara on Thursday and caught him and Sevaikar while accepting Rs 4.5 lakh while search was on for constable Mesuriya, the ACB said.

