Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,22,811 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,318 cases, the state health department said.

The death toll due to the infection went up by 13 to 4,123, it said.

A totalof 1,550 patients got discharge during the day, which pushed the recovery count in the state to 2,04,661, at the rate of 91.85 per cent, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 14,027 and 75 of the patients are on ventilators.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,22,811; new cases 1,318; death toll 4,123; active cases 14,027 and people tested so far 84,32,094.

