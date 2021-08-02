Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 22 COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries, taking the tally to 8,24,922 and the number of people discharged to 8,14,595, an official said.

The toll stood unchanged at 10,076 as the state has not witnessed a single COVID-19 death since July 19, he pointed out.

The recovery count is 98.75 per cent of the tally and the active caseload is 251, including four critical patients, the official informed.

Vadodara led with nine cases, followed by eight in Ahmedabad, among other districts, he said.

An official release said 3,49,099 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 3,40,76,401, including 1,21,44,105 doses given to those in the 18-44 age segment.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood unchanged at 10,622, while nine people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 10,603, leaving the Union Territory with 15 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,922, new cases 22, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,595, active cases 251, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)