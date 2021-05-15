Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat reached 7,44,409 after 9,061 cases were detected on Saturday, while the number of people who were discharged during the day stood at 15,076, an official said.

The number of deaths from the infection on Saturday was 95, the first time the daily fatality count had fallen below the 100-mark since April 17, he pointed out.

The state's toll stands at 9,039, and the recovery count is 6,24,017, which is 83.84 per cent of the tally, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,11,263, including 791 on ventilator support, the official added.

"Ahmedabad saw 2,460 cases, followed by 1,034 in Vadodara, 806 in Surat, 476 in Rajkot, 433 in Junagadh among other districts. Of the deaths recorded during the day, Surat led with 14, followed by Ahmedabad with 12, Rajkot 10, Vadodara nine, Jamnagar seven," he said.

An official release said 1,47,83,212 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, with a total of 9,95,693 beneficiaries receiving the second dose as well.

On Saturday, 31,301 people were vaccinated, and the number of people who have been covered in the 18-44 age group so far was 4,81,565, it added.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 9,551 after 80 people were detected with the infection, while the recovery count reached 8,577 as 189 people were discharged.

Four patients have died of the infection in the Union Territory, leaving it with an active caseload of 970, an official added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,44,409, new cases 9,061, death toll 9,039, discharged 6,24,107, active cases 1,11,263, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)