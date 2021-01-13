Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have detained a teen- aged boy for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour's 7-year-old son in Ahmedabad district and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to make a quick buck, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and after an overnight operation involving around 50 police personnel, the victim was rescued and the 17-year-old accused nabbed at a railway crossing on the city's outskirts early Wednesday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police K T Kamariya said.

The accused, who is originally from Uttarakhand and worksat a factory here, on Tuesday evening took a scooter of a neighbour and asked the victim, son of another neighbour, to come along with him for a short ride, he said.

Later, using his mobile phone, he called a neighbour and claimed some people had kidnapped him and the child.

Besides, in a voice message to the victim's father, the teenager, speaking in a different tone, allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh to set the child free.

He even threatened to kill the child and asked the victim's father, who is a shopkeeper from Vahelal village in the district, not to inform police, the official said.

The shopkeeper contacted police late Tuesday evening, saying his child and a 17-year-old teenager from their neighbourhood were kidnapped by unknown persons.

The police quickly learnt it was the teenager who had kidnapped the child, Kamariya said.

As the accused learnt that police were chasing him, he ran away after abandoning the victim.

"Based on technical surveillance and mobile tower location, our teams first spotted the scooter abandoned by him near Naroda and then found the victim sitting alone in a field near Geratpur crossing early Wednesday morning," he said.

The accused was later nabbed after a brief chase, the official said.

He was planning to take the victim to Uttarakhand if his demands were not met, the official said.

"He had recently come to Gujarat and was living with his relative. He hatched the plan to kidnap his neighbour's son in a bid to make a quick buck," he said.

