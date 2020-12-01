Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,477 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 case tally to 2,11,257, the state health department said.

As many as 15 patients died of the viral infection in the state on Tuesday, raising the fatality count to 4,004, it said.

Also Read | Gujarat MP Abhay Bhardwaj Passes Away; PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences to BJP Leader’s Family & Friends.

With 1,547 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases in the state went up to 1,92,368.

The state's recovery rate stood at 91.06 per cent, said the department in its release.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farm Unions Meeting With Centre Remains Inconclusive, Next Round of Talks on December 3.

The number of total samples tested for coronavirus in Gujarat rose to 78,94,467 after 68,852 more tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,059.26 tests per day per million population.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,11,257, new cases 1,477, deaths 4,004, active cases 14,885, recovered 1,92,368, and people tested so far 78,94,467.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)