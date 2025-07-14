Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Due to heavy rains in the monsoon, roads have suffered heavy damage in many areas of the state, with the aim that the citizens of the state do not face any difficulties due to bad roads, as per the instructions of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Road and Building Department of the state is completing the repair work of damaged roads on a war footing and restoring the roads.

According to the statement, 51 per cent of the minor patchwork and 40 per cent of the major patchwork on the state's damaged roads have been completed. Additionally, over 62 per cent of the work to fill small potholes has been finished.

Gujarat has a total road length of more than 1.19 lakh km, which includes state, panchayat, national highways, and the Patnagar (capital) scheme. Of these, 957 km, or 51 per cent, of the 1,893 km roads requiring minor patchwork, and 425 km, or 40 per cent, of the 1,074 km roads requiring major patchwork, have already been repaired by the Road and Building Department, following damage caused by heavy rains. Additionally, repair work on the remaining roads is going at a war footing.

Over 62 per cent of the total 14,169 small potholes on damaged roads, amounting to 8,841 potholes, have already been repaired. This includes 243 filled with concrete, 138 with paver blocks, 5,480 with metal, and 2,840 with asphalt. To minimise inconvenience in the coming days, the Road and Building Department is taking necessary precautions and working diligently to repair the roads promptly.

Due to heavy rains in the state, route diversions have been implemented on a total of 183 roads. Quality control inspections have been conducted on 154 of these roads. Out of the diverted routes, the Road and Building Department has completed construction and resumed traffic on 12 roads, while traffic has also been restored on three alternative routes.

Additionally, according to a press release from the department, around 98 diversions are currently in good condition, and repair work is ongoing on 41 others. (ANI)

