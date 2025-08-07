Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government launched the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in 2023 to help women across the country become financially independent. The goal is to empower 3 crore women by 2027.

In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, consistent efforts have been made to ensure that women receive the full benefit of this initiative. As a result, by July 2025, the income of 5.96 lakh women in the state will have crossed Rs 1 lakh, making them proud 'Lakhpati Didis'. Gujarat now aims to empower 10 lakh women to become self-reliant.

So far, 10.74 lakh women in Gujarat have been identified by trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) as having the potential to become Lakhpati Didis. To support their journey, the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has created a Digital Aajeevika Register (a digital livelihood register).

This register captures each woman's current livelihood activity, available resources, expenditure, and income. Based on this information, the identified women are being provided with the necessary support in the form of training, assets, financial assistance and marketing, depending on their specific needs.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana helps rural women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) start small businesses and earn an annual income of over Rs 1 lakh. Women can start businesses in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts and other local trades. To support them, various government schemes provide: Skill training, Financial assistance and Marketing support.

As per Central Government guidelines, a woman's income under Lakhpati Didi Yojana is calculated based on the following: total income from agriculture and allied activities, income from non-farm activities such as manufacturing, trade, or services and Income from any employed family member.

Including earnings from wage work in both the farm and non-farm sectors, assistance received through government welfare schemes and income earned through commission or honorarium.

To ensure the effective implementation of Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the Gujarat government has taken several key steps. A total of 124 Master Trainers have been appointed at the taluka level, who have so far trained more than 10,000 Community Resource Persons (CRPs). These CRPs work closely with women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), guiding and supporting them in their entrepreneurial journey. The entire process is tracked through Digital Aajeevika Register, which helps in monitoring progress and providing timely training, financial support and marketing assistance to women entrepreneurs.

The successful implementation of the Lakhpati Didi programme has brought meaningful change to the lives of women across Gujarat. One such story is of Ankitaben Pinalbhai Patel from Shekhpur village in Mahuva taluka of Surat.

In 2024, Ankitaben began working as a drone pilot, spraying medicines using drones. Within a year, she earned Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier, she supported her family through farming. Reflecting on her journey, Ankitaben shares, "Now I don't have to depend on anyone. We receive regular orders, and the income is steady. My husband supports me. This work has made a big difference to our family's financial situation." (ANI)

