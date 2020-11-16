Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 926 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,89,236, the state health department said.

With five more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 3,808, it said.

At 1,040, recoveries exceeded fresh cases in the day.

The count of recovered people has reached 1,72,972 in the state, which has improved the case recovery rate to 91.41 per cent, the department said in a release.

With 39,383 tests being conducted in the day, the total number of samples tested so far in the state rose to 68,76,665.

Gujarat now has 12,456 active cases, the department said.

