Godhra (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Gujarat Administration demolished 33 illegal properties built on government land in Godhra, Gujarat, on Thursday.

Commenting on the property's demolition, Godhra's Superintendent of Police, Haresh Dudhat, stated that demolition actions are underway against 35 properties, including two plots belonging to individuals allegedly involved in antisocial activities.

The Godhra's Superintendent of Police also mentioned that the demolition is expected to be completed by today.

"...Currently, we are in the Naga Talavadi area of Godhra Town, where actions are underway against 35 properties, including two plots, linked to individuals involved in antisocial activities. Several government agencies, including municipalities, DLR, revenue teams, MGVGCL, and the Health Department, are involved in this demolition to ensure it proceeds smoothly and without health concerns. Currently, we have 11 Police Inspectors (PIs), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), approximately 40 sub-inspectors, and around 900 police personnel, totalling nearly a thousand people here. The demolition is expected to be completed today..." Dudhat told reporters.

Earlier, the Gandhinagar District Administration, in collaboration with the District Police, launched a large-scale demolition drive early this morning to clear illegal encroachments across multiple areas, which included GEB, Pethapur, Charedi, and areas along the banks of the Sabarmati River.

This operation targeted over 700 unauthorised structures built on government land, covering an area of one lakh square meters. On the encroachment drive, Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty stated that the administration has managed to remove 100 illegal structures.

"The administration and police have initiated a drive to remove encroachments covering one lakh square meters. So far, 100 illegal structures have been demolished," said Vasamshetty.

Meanwhile, in a different area of the country, a demolition drive was conducted on an illegally constructed marriage hall in Rae Buzurg village, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

KK Bishnoi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Sambhal, stated that the administration executed the demolition after the contractors failed to take action within the 30-day deadline that had been issued.

"In Rae Buzurg village under the Asmoli police station in Sambhal, there is land for a pond and compost pits. They were given 30 days to demolish it. Despite the 30-day deadline, they still haven't demolished it; the administration has decided to demolish it themselves. It was illegal construction. They've been given ample time. Drone surveillance being done. They were operating the place like a madrasa and a 'Barat Grah'. It was built on several acres of land," Bishnoi told ANI. (ANI)

