Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday started the second phase of demolition to remove illegal encroachment from an area of more than 2.5 lakh square meters. Visuals showed the demolition being carried out in Chandola area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Sharad Singhal said that in the first phase about 1.5 lakh square kilometres of illegal encroachment was cleared and further said that the public was cooperating.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Monetary Dispute Turns Ugly, Man Bites Off Woman's Finger.

"In the first phase, about 1.5 lakh square kilometres area was cleared (illegal encroachment) by the corporation and we had made proper arrangements to ensure law and order. The second phase has started from today and adequate police force has been deployed. Senior officers are present on the spot and the public is also cooperating with us..." Singhal told ANI.

Earlier on May 19, the Rajkot Police demolished 60 illegal constructions belonging to habitual offenders linked to 38 individuals, with multiple offenses, including murder, attempted murder, and loot.

Also Read | Amazon Fails To Deliver 'Motu Patlu Kids Rakhi' Priced at INR 100 to Mumbai-Based Customer on Raksha Bandhan; Ordered To Pay INR 40,000 Compensation.

The action was taken following directions from the Gujarat Home Minister and DGP to identify and take action against such offenders.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the state government and police are committed to taking strict action against individuals who occupy government land and engage in criminal activities."

Under CM Bhupendra Patel's guidance, state government and police have a clear resolution that if anyone commits a crime and occupies the state's government land, we will not let it happen... All the places in Rajkot that have been a hub for illegal activities will be demolished... Strictest action will be taken against all these people. The state government stands with all the people who work peacefully and hard...," said Sanghavi

.Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jagdish, said that the police had prepared a list of 30 habitual offenders and were asked to identify any illegal constructions or unauthorised electricity connections linked to them.

"More than 60 illegal constructions belonging to 38 criminals with multiple offences, such as murder, attempt to murder, and loot, were destroyed," said DCP Jagdish. He added that some of these offenders have over 10 cases registered against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)