Ambaji pilgrimage to be developed as benchmark for model temple town under the master plan (Photo/Gujarat CMO)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is enhancing pilgrimage sites across Gujarat as centres of spiritual experience for every devotee.

Nestled in the Aravalli mountain range, Shri Ambaji Mata Temple is a revered spiritual centre that draws lakhs of devotees year-round, especially during every full moon and the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant contributions to Ambaji's development. As Prime Minister, he launched a nationwide campaign to modernise religious centres, guided by the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ambaji Yatradham is set to undergo major development, as per a Gujarat CMO release.

The state government has prepared a 50-year master plan for the Shri Ambaji Mata Temple complex in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district. With an estimated cost of Rs 1,632 crore, the project will be implemented in two phases. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring its execution, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi recently chaired a key meeting to review progress.

The master plan focuses on the overall development of the Ambaji pilgrimage site, aiming to set a new benchmark by integrating key pilgrimage areas and upgrading facilities to improve the experience for devotees, the release added.

It prioritises sustainability, seamless technological connectivity between the Jyot and Visha Yantra, and thematic development at key locations like Chachar Chowk and Gabbar. Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, under the state government's Tourism Department, is implementing the master plan.

At its core are two revered pilgrimage sites: Gabbar Parvat, believed to be the home of the heart of Goddess Sati, and the Ambaji Mata Temple, where the sacred Visha Yantra is located. A spiritual corridor will be created to offer devotees a more immersive and meaningful pilgrimage experience.

In the first phase, development works worth approximately Rs 950 crore will begin soon. A major highlight is the creation of the Shakti Corridor, which will connect the Ambaji Temple, Gabbar Parvat, and Mansarovar through an integrated pathway.

A grand Shakti Chowk will be linked to Gabbar Darshan Chowk via Shaktipath. Other key developments include the expansion of the temple area with themes from the mythology of Goddess Sati, a pedestrian underpass to the temple, an arrival area at Ambaji Chowk, improved roadways with footpaths, multi-level parking, Yatri Bhavan, Divya Darshan Plaza, Sati Ghat development, and a new Gabbar Arrival Plaza with a light and sound show.

The second phase will focus on further development of the Gabbar Temple and its surroundings, the Ambaji Temple and Mansarovar area, and the Sati Sarovar, with a projected investment of Rs 682 crore.

As part of the plan to improve pilgrim facilities and ensure a safe, smooth experience, Chachar Chowk will be expanded threefold, the release further added.

The area will feature galleries, murals, and exhibition spaces inspired by mythological stories linked to Gabbar Parvat, deepening the emotional connection for devotees. Festival zones such as event plazas and garba grounds will be developed in the Sati Sarovar and Sati Ghat areas. Plans for Gabbar Parvat include coordinated development of the temple complex, parikrama path, ropeway, and improved crowd movement. Rooted in faith and guided by a long-term vision, the redevelopment of Ambaji will enrich the spiritual experience for every pilgrim. (ANI)

