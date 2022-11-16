By Payal Mehta

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do carpet bombing with public meetings of central ministers and state leaders across 89 constituencies on November 18.

Central ministers, state leaders, candidates for the Assembly elections and others campaigners will be holding public meetings across these constituencies to set the mood for the big Gujarat election.

Several Union Ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani among others will be holding "sabhas" or public meetings across these constituencies.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State party president CR Patil will also be addressing a Sabha.

"Our party has big leaders not just at the national level alone but also at the state level and that is how the party goes into the election. We will go full throttle," a source privy to the development told ANI.

This massive show of strength will include rallies with a crowd of 3000 to 5000 up to 20,000 at various locations.

In the coming few days, all roads will lead to Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

