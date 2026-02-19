Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A car lost control and fell into a canal in the Magorra police station area, killing four young men on the spot, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of the Mahavan police station area and were on their way to attend a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan. They have been identified as 23-year-old Rahul, 22-year-old Amit, 22-year-old Mohit, and another friend.

Speaking to ANI, SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat said, "The four young men were travelling from Mahavan to Deeg via the bypass via Govardhan in a car. A sharp turn on the road caused the car to crash into a cemented tank and the car then overturned into a canal approximately 6 meters deep. The locals tried to save them but it was too late. Police and administration teams immediately arrived at the scene and began a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the car was pulled out of the canal with the help of a crane, but by then all four young men had died.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

"The police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation into the matter," the SP added.

