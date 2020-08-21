Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested an accused of the 2006 Ahmedabad Kalupur Railway station bomb blast case.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Raza Gazi, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

"Abdul Raza Gazi, accused in 2006 Ahmedabad blast case, was arrested from Bashirghat near Bangladesh border with help of West Bengal Police. He is associated with LeT and he gave shelter to the main accused, "Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, ATS Gujarat said during a press briefing.

"Gazi had given the shelter to main accused Aslam Kashmiri and Iliyas Samar Meman. He used to help active LeT terrorists to cross the India-Bangladesh border. These terrorists would then go to Kashmir. He also helped Abu Jandal (accused of 26/11 attack) to cross the border," he added.

Multiple bomb blasts occurred on February 19, 2006 at Kalupur Railway Station in Ahmedabad in which over 10 people were injured. (ANI)

