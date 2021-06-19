Vadodara, Jun 19 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday busted a network that illegally routed international calls through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in Vadodara, and arrested a man, while three others accused from Maharashtra are absconding.

Such VoIP exchanges pose a security threat to the nation and also cause revenue loss, the ATS said.

As per an official release, based on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS and Vadodara Special Operations Group busted an illegal VoIP exchange in Vasna locality of Vadodara and arrested one Shehjad Rafik Malek.

Efforts are underway to nab Jini Vasva, Harun Majid, and Ishaq Raj who are from Thane district of Maharashtra, it was stated.

The accused had taken the premises on rent, and they were involved in running the centre using a computer, WiFi and router to make international calls, the release said.

The accused allegedly used a Postpaid Primary Rate Interface line for VoIP call routing, which is illegal, it was stated.

"Calls made through VoIP exchange leave no trace of the original international number from where the call originated. Running such an exchange is illegal under the Indian Telegraph Act, and causes revenue loss and creates a security threat to the nation," the ATS said.

A case has been registered with the Vadodara city police station in this regard, it said.

