Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): Surat Crime Branch on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national with alleged links to terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, an official statement said.

The accused has been identified as Abu Bakar.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

According to police, Abu Bakar was also wanted in the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Police said that a fake Aadhaar card and a Bangladeshi identity card had been recovered from the accused.

Also Read | Mumbai: Burnt Body of Woman With Injuries on Head Found Along Railway Tracks in Port Area in Wadala.

"Not only this, birth certificates in English and Bangladeshi languages were also found from the accused. He also had two mobile phones which have been seized," police said.

Police said that the accused during investigation revealed that he had changed his name and has been living in Ahmedabad since 2015.

"He came to India illegally and made a fake Aadhaar card," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)