Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) The Gujarat BJP on Thursday celebrated the party's win in Assembly elections in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, and attributed the success to hard work and dedication of central leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP workers danced to the tunes of drum beats, distributed sweets and gathered in large numbers at state party headquarters Shri Kamalam here to celebrate the election win. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Gujarat BJP headquarters on Friday after a roadshow and meet state party leaders, just a day after the announcement of results of Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat goes to polls later this year.

“The victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur is due to the hard work, dedication, good governance and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Paatil told reporters.

He congratulated Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah over the party's poll performance.

Chief Minister Patel said under the leadership of Modi, the government and party organisation had formulated and launched schemes for upliftment of people and delivered their benefits at the doorstep of citizens, which is why the BJP is being re-elected.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, from Friday and hold a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Gujarat BJP headquarters. He will hold meetings with party leaders and later address over one lakh village, taluka and district panchayat members in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, he will participate in the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University and inaugurate 'Khel Mahakumbh', a mega sporting event.

Party workers celebrated the victory of the party in Assembly polls in different cities of the state like Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat.

