Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI): The 27th Ahmedabad Round Table Car Rally, organised by the Blind People's Association took place with the iniative to empowering the blind community in the state capital of Gujarat on Sunday.

The event highlights the leadership role of the blind in the community and with 93 confirmed blind participants-- the rally fosters respect, inclusivity, and job opportunities, while showcasing the leadership skills of the blind.

According to Bhushan Purani, General Secretary, Blind People's Association, the unique rally allows the visually impaired participants to partake in the leading role in the car rally, providing guidance and instructions ot the passenger participant.

Speaking to ANI about the event, he said, "The blind participants are provided with a Braille map that contains directions, times, and landmarks. As the designated leader of the rally, the participant leads the car, guiding their passenger through the route by reading the Braille instructions."

"This partnership between the leader and their passenger represents a balance of responsibility and trust, emphasizing the blind individual's leadership abilities. The rally not only aims to send a powerful message that the blind can take on leadership roles, but it also fosters mutual respect between the participants and their guides," he said.

Adding further, the General Secretary said that over the years, this event has become a platform for building friendships and even creating job opportunities for the blind community.

"Ahmedabad has the unique distinction of hosting this rally annually for the past 27 years, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic. This unwavering tradition highlights the city's commitment to inclusivity and respect for the blind, making it the only city in Gujarat--and perhaps India--where such a rally takes place year after year," he said.

He added that the participants eagerly await this event, which has become an integral part of their lives, providing them with a sense of pride and purpose.

Events organised for the blind are powerful platforms that not only celebrate the resilience and capabilities of individuals with visual impairments but also promote inclusivity and raise awareness within the wider community.

These events offer opportunities for the blind to showcase their talents, leadership, and achievements, while simultaneously fostering connections and friendships between participants and the broader society.

Whether it's sports, cultural performances, or educational workshops, such events provide an invaluable space for self-expression, personal growth, and empowerment.

They help break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and demonstrate that individuals with visual impairments can excel in all aspects of life, contributing meaningfully to society. Through such events, we see the importance of creating a world that embraces diversity, equality, and respect for all. (ANI)

