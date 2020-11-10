Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on seven of the eight Assembly seats which went to by-polls in Gujarat, as per latest trends of Election Commission of India.

According to the commission, BJP has recorded 53.13 per cent vote share till 10:30 am on Tuesday, while the Indian National Congress vote share stands at 35.1 per cent.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: NDA Takes Massive Lead In Latest Trends, Mahagathbandan Distant Second; Will Nitish Kumar be Back as CM?.

The by-elections for eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3 and counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The by-elections were held after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the by-polls on the party's ticket. (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: BJP Ahead in 14 Seats, Congress in 5, BSP Leading in 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)