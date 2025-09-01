Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted a people-centric approach to ensure that the rural areas of the state are provided with strong road connectivity through well-maintained, all-weather roads.

For this purpose, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 2,609 crore for the resurfacing of required plan roads under the Panchayats of all districts in the state, along with related works. Out of this substantial allocation, the resurfacing and related works include 487 roads covering 1,609 kilometers in North Gujarat, 499 roads covering 1,528 kilometers in South Gujarat, and 272 rural roads covering 1,059 kilometers in Saurashtra, according to a release.

Responding swiftly and positively to the representations made by public representatives, rural citizens, and community leaders for all-weather road facilities, the Chief Minister has allocated these funds for the repair and resurfacing of 1,258 roads covering a total length of 4,196 kilometres in the state's rural areas.

Upon completion of the resurfacing and other related works on these roads, the road network infrastructure in rural areas will be significantly strengthened, enhancing connectivity and making internal as well as city-bound transportation easier even for smaller villages.

Earlier, various security-focused projects were inaugurated from Gandhinagar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of CM Patel and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, including the e-inauguration of police housing.

The Gujarat Police Housing constructed new residential and non-residential buildings at a cost of Rs 217 crore, which was e-inaugurated by Amit Shah.

Manasa Police Station in Gandhinagar became the first in the country to receive the IS-15700 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The integration of emergency services (police 100, ambulance 108, fire 101, women helpline 181, child helpline 1098, disaster helpline 1070/1077) under Dial 112 ensures faster citizen assistance. A PPP model MoU has been signed with EMRI GHS, which has successfully run 108 services in Gujarat for 18 years. (ANI)

