Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, for his two-day state visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further deepening the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

PM Modi, earlier today, embarked on his state visit to Israel from February 25 to February 26 at the invitation of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally received Prime Minister Modi at the Ben Gurion Airport, reflecting the close personal rapport shared by the two leaders. The two Prime Ministers exchanged a warm hug upon arrival.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a statement, described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026," the statement read.

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," the statement added, highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to discussions with his Israeli counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

At a newspaper kiosk, an Israeli resident was seen reading this morning's The Jerusalem Post. The Israeli Newspaper's front page shows a photo of the Prime Minister waving his hands, along with feature stories based on his visit to Israel and India-Israel ties.

One headline read "Welcome, Modi," while another one read "New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem".

During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Ahead of his address at the Israeli Parliament - Knesset, PM Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said he also looks forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora there, whom he credited with strengthening bilateral goodwill.

Ahead of his visit, Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his eagerness, saying that the country and its people look forward to welcoming him.

In a post on X, Herzog, sharing PM Modi's departure statement ahead of his visit, extended a warm message to the Prime Minister, underlining the close ties between the two nations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel," Herzog stated in his post. (ANI)

