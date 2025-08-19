Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday approved Rs 822 crore to upgrade roads that connect and pass through cities across the state under the Vikas Path initiative, according to a CMO release.

As part of Urban Development Year 2025, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of holistic urban growth, the State Government will upgrade 91 roads spanning 233 km under the Vikas Path scheme.

Under the Vikas Path scheme, roads managed by the Roads and Buildings Department that connect cities and pass through urban areas have been included.

According to the release, as part of the Urban Development Year, these roads will be upgraded with necessary improvements such as widening, installation of electric poles, modern road furniture, footpaths, stormwater drains, streetlights, CC roads, railings, junction development, bus bays, median beautification, road safety measures, and overall strengthening.

The Rs 822 crore approved by the Chief Minister under the Vikas Path scheme will modernise and strengthen urban roads with advanced facilities, improving urban life. The initiative will boost road safety, reduce traffic congestion, shorten travel times, lower noise and air pollution, and make public transport more efficient, as per the release.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister performed darshan, pujan, and Jalabhishek today at Somnath Mahadev on the last Monday of the holy Shravan month.

Patel has observed the tradition of visiting ancient Shiva temples every Monday; beginning with Dholeshwar Mahadev near Gandhinagar, followed by Stambheshwar Mahadev at Kavi-Kamboi in Bharuch, and Hatkeshwar Mahadev at Vadnagar.

On this occasion, he also launched the Somnath Trust's Ladu Poshan Prasad distribution for Anganwadi children in Gir Somnath district. Guided by Prime Minister and Somnath Trust Chairman Shri Narendra Modi's mantra of "Poshan bhi, Padhai bhi", the Trust will distribute 7 lakh nutritious ladus over the next year, benefiting children at Anganwadis. This initiative, costing around Rs 1 crore, will provide 28 tons of nutrition-rich food, the statement said.

CM Patel launched Somnath Trust's Poshan Prasad initiative to provide nutritious ladus daily to Anganwadi children for one year. Using an automated, hygienic, and eco-friendly packaging system, the Trust ensures safe distribution. (ANI)

