Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] April 15 (ANI): To mark the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a Matru-Pitru Vandana programme, Bhim Dayro, and a Felicitation Ceremony was organised in Gandhinagar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, according to a Gujarat CMO statement.

The event was graced by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the Turi Barot community's mobile application and felicitated distinguished students by presenting them with certificates.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution given by Babasaheb, making his birth anniversary especially significant for all of us. Revered as a holy scripture by every citizen, the Constitution embodies Babasaheb's vision of national progress through unity, organisation, and education.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also provided the direction for a Viksit Bharat with his mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas." On the occasion of the 134th Ambedkar Jayanti, this vision was brought to life in the event organised by the Turi Barot Samaj Seva Sangh.

While congratulating the organisers, the CM said that the day marks a unique convergence of the Matru-Pitru Vandana, Bhim Dayro, and the recognition of the outstanding students of the Turi Barot community. He also emphasised that the Turi Barot community has long been dedicated to preserving the rich legacy of traditional arts and culture.

In the past, when modern entertainment like TV, radio, and cinema were not available, this community kept people entertained through Bhavai and Dayra. While they excelled in the arts, many families also took on the important task of preserving history through stories and records. The Turi Barot community has embraced progress without compromising its traditions.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that Dayro has been an excellent source of both entertainment and public awareness for Gujaratis. Bhim Dayro offers a chance to honor Babasaheb's legacy, his life's struggles, and the sacrifices he made for our country. On this occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, as we pay tribute to Babasaheb, let us all commit to the creation of a Viksit Bharat, which is the true tribute we can offer to Babasaheb.

As per the statement, CM said that to realise the nine resolutions given by the Prime Minister to build a Viksit Bharat, we must commit ourselves to initiatives such as water conservation through "Catch the Rain," increasing green cover through "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam," campaigns for cleanliness and health, promoting organic farming, encouraging local products through the "Vocal for Local" mantra, and adopting yoga and sports as part of our daily lives to lead a disease-free lifestyle. He calls upon everyone to promote tourism and take pride in the country's glorious heritage.

The Turi Barot community has traditionally worked towards preserving and promoting the pride of its heritage and legacy. Through various public awareness initiatives, this community has also contributed to serving the nation. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Turi Barot community will actively contribute to achieving all the resolutions for a Viksit Bharat through public participation and will help spread the message of these resolutions to maximum people.

On this occasion, Minister of Health and Law Rushikesh Patel said in his address that in this era, Organisations are a powerful force, and without their strength, it is extremely challenging for any community to achieve progress. He said that in times of darkness, Babasaheb sparked the light of education. He further stressed that education is the only way for any community to move forward on the path of progress.

He encouraged everyone to pursue education, become successful, and then return to help those in need within the community. He also lauded the beautiful Matru-Pitru Vandana program organized by the community, emphasizing that disrespecting one's parents is like angering God. It is essential that initiatives like these, along with education, help preserve the culture and values of the community.

In his welcome address, Shailesh Turi, President of the Turi Barot community, provided a detailed introduction to the community. He said that for a long time, the Turi Barot community has been working to bring joy and entertainment to people through programs like Bhavai and drama. The Turi Barot Samaj Seva Sangh has been actively operating for the past 25 years, with approximately one lakh people associated with the community. The community has also organised six mass marriages.

The event was attended by Patan Lok Sabha MP Bharatsinh Dabhi, Gandhinagar MLA Smt. Ritaben Patel, General Secretary Rajni Patel, Regional Spokesperson of the Organization Jayrajsinh Parmar, former MLA Pravin Maru, President of the Turi Barot community Shailesh Turi, former President R.M. Jadav, President of IMA Anil Nayak, Harshad Vaid, Nipul Nayak, Himanshu Patel, along with community leaders and a large number of people. (ANI)

