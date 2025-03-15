Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday distributed musical instruments to Bhajan Mandalis in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia Assembly constituency.

This program was organized by the Kusumba Foundation, which operates under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mother, under his guidance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, recalling the lullabies sung by Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, stated that the mothers of this land have nurtured brave sons by singing such valor-filled songs.

He also acknowledged the mothers who stood in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their decisive actions, including the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing pride in the women who preserve this rich cultural heritage, the Chief Minister emphasized that just as the body requires nourishment, Bhajans provide strength and solace to the mind and heart.

The Gujarat Chief Minister stated that while development is advancing across every sector of the country, it is our duty as responsible citizens to contribute to nation-building. In this spirit, he urged people to take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Bhupendra Patel underscored the importance of taking action today to secure water resources for future generations. "In line with the Prime Minister's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, this year's budget includes an 80-20 provision to encourage private societies for water conservation and harvesting," he said.

Speaking on the Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Campaign), the Chief Minister emphasized that cleanliness starts with individual responsibility. He noted that as more people actively participate, the campaign can achieve its desired impact. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged everyone to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by striving towards the realization of Viksit Gujarat.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Dharamsinh Desai, Deepika Sardava, Hitesh Barot, and other organizational officials, along with a large number of women from the Bhajan Mandalis of the Ghatlodia area, were present. (ANI)

