Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to allocate an additional grant of Rs 2 crore to the women members of State Legislative Assembly for the development works in their constituencies for the year of 2025-26, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to a statement, the additional grant of Rs 2 crore to women is in addition to the fixed grants provided for public welfare projects.

Following this women-centric decision of CM Patel, each of the 14 women MLAs representing Gujarat Legislative Assembly will receive an additional grant of Rs2 crore for various road development projects in their respective constituencies, the release stated.

The women MLAs representing the state in the Legislative Assembly met CM Patel in person at the Assembly office and expressed their gratitude for this development-oriented decision.

The Chief Minister urged each woman MLA to allocate Rs50 lakh from the additional Rs2 crore grant towards the "Catch the Rain" campaign, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for rainwater harvesting and irrigation.

