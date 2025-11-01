Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Bharat Parv-2025 at the Statue of Unity premises, Ekta Nagar, in the presence of Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Minister of State for Tribal Development and Food and Civil Supplies PC Baranda, and other dignitaries on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this Bharat Parv has been organised at Ekta Nagar as part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Chief Minister said that Bharat Parv truly represents the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -Rajya Anek- Rashtra Ek, Samaj Anek - Bharat Ek, Bhasha Anek- Bhaav Ek, Rang Anek- Tiranga Ek' (Many states, one nation; many communities, one India; many languages, one emotion; and many colours, one Tricolour). The festival offers citizens a glimpse of India's unique cultural unity in diversity.

He added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, stands as a grand tribute to Sardar Patel. "The Prime Minister is now leading the nation on the path of development to build 'Shreshtha Bharat', just as Sardar Patel united 562 princely states to create 'One Bharat," he said.

The Chief Minister said that we are truly fortunate to have, decades after independence, a Prime Minister whose leadership embodies the spirit of Nation First -- placing collective interest above self-interest. He further stated that for years after independence, the celebration of Sardar Jayanti had remained a mere formal government event. "However, our visionary leader, Narendra Modi, has transformed it into a meaningful celebration of national unity. He has rightfully given due honour to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's invaluable contribution to the unification of India," CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that it was Prime Minister Modi who, since 2014, inspired the nation to celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). He emphasised that the Statue of Unity, as grand as Sardar's monumental work, has brought this tribal region into global recognition. "With the same systems and machinery, PM has shown how visionary leadership can bring transformative change through the creation of SOU and Ekta Nagar," he said.

Speaking about Bharat Parv, the Chief Minister said that every evening, two states will present their cultural performances. A total of 45 food stalls and a live studio kitchen have been set up, featuring dishes from different states and Union Territories. Additionally, 55 stalls of handicrafts and handlooms have been installed. The Bharat Darshan Pavilion will showcase pavilions from various states, each highlighting their famous tourist destinations and cultural features.

The Chief Minister added that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a special presentation will be organised on November 15 at Ekta Nagar.

He remarked that just as the spirit of unity in diversity defines Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat, the same sentiment comes alive through our festivals and celebrations. "From Gujarat's Navratri Garba and Maharashtra's Ganesh Utsav to Bihar's Chhath Puja and West Bengal's Durga Puja, these festivals are celebrated across the nation wherever families from these regions have settled, symbolising cultural harmony," CM Patel said.

He further stated that under the inspiration of Narendra Modi, the Madhavpur Fair has become a symbol of national unity, connecting the North-Eastern states with Western India. Similarly, events like the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam and Kashi-Tamil Sangamam have further strengthened India's unity and integrity -- a spirit that Bharat Parv also celebrates.

The Chief Minister stated that through Bharat Parv, for 15 days, the essence of India and its traditions will be revived at Ekta Nagar, fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi". He also mentioned that Prime Minister has envisioned making the Statue of Unity and Ekta Nagar world-class tourism destinations by integrating several attractions alongside the statue.

He said that the Prime Minister is committed to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and has urged people to follow the path of unity shown by Sardar Patel and adopt Swadeshi. He visited various stalls set up at Bharat Parv in the Statue of Unity premises. (ANI)

