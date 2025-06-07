Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 430 Cr in Jamnagar. These projects mark the 20 years of the first 'Urban Development Year' initiated by the then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi.

CM Bhupendra Patel, in a post on X, shared that the Gujarat government is celebrating 2025 as 'Urban Development Year'. He also stated that the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has prepared a development roadmap for the next five years, aiming to improve the 'ease of living' in the city.

The CM wrote, "The state government is celebrating the year 2025 as 'Urban Development Year', under which today, development projects worth more than Rs. 430 crore were inaugurated in Jamnagar city and district. Development projects like community health centres, flyovers, smart schools and Anganwadis, and upgradation of the Government Dental College will inject new vitality into development in Jamnagar. In addition, the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has prepared a development roadmap for the next 5 years, the implementation of which will increase the 'ease of living' of the citizens."

The Gujarat CM added, "Respected Modi Saheb had declared the year 2005 as "Urban Development Year" in Gujarat and started the work of world-class development of cities. Today, it has been 20 years since that. And in these two decades, Jamnagar has shown exemplary development by taking a huge leap in development. A booklet depicting the development story of Jamnagar city in the last 20 years was released today."

CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 13 development projects worth Rs 343.39 crore and laid the foundation stones for 28 new projects worth Rs 213.79 crore on Friday, bringing development initiatives worth Rs 557.18 crore to Rajkot.

According to a release, addressing the event at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium in Rajkot, the Chief Minister stated that under the 'Urban Development Year' initiative, Rajkot city and district are witnessing significant development. (ANI)

