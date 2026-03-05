Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating various projects at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, stated that Gujarat is committed to implementing the vision of women-led development given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Patel was addressing the gathering on the occasion of naming the Gujarat University Convention Centre as Vidyagauri Nilkanth Sabhapuram, the inauguration of the newly built Research Park, and the launch of the fifth edition of herSTART.

The herSTART initiative by the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) provides incubation, mentorship, and market access support to women-led startups. The fifth edition of the programme has commenced at Gujarat University.

On this occasion, CM said that Startup India, launched by PM Modi to guide the innovations of the country's youth, has now become a revolution, a release said. A decade ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in India; today, the number has increased to around 2 lakh, with nearly half led by women. He added that India has also emerged as a leading nation in women-led startup funding.

He also commended Gujarat University for naming its convention centre Vidyagauri Nilkanth Sabhapuram in honour of Vidyagauri Nilkanth, the first female graduate from Gujarat.

The CM said that herSTART has become a key platform linking the entrepreneurial skills of the women of Gujarat with new-age technologies, giving them opportunities to grow and succeed. He noted that this year's budget allocates Rs. 45 crore for the Student Startup and Innovation Policy 2.0.

He added that under the Prime Minister's guidance, youth are becoming Atmanirbhar in technology, research, and innovation, while many opportunities for skill development are also emerging.

In this context, the CM added that PM Modi recently inaugurated a semiconductor plant in Sanand. Both Sanand and Dholera are set to become semiconductor hubs, generating high-tech employment opportunities for the youth.

Highlighting opportunities for women in the semiconductor sector, he said that herSTART aims to support women in launching ventures in semiconductor startups, chip design, fabrication management, semiconductor packaging, and deep-tech innovation.

The Chief Minister described technology not just as a career choice but as a mission for nation-building, and encouraged youth to develop startups in emerging sectors to make Gujarat a hub for startups as well as a women-led deep-tech innovation hub.

CM Patel also released a coffee table book highlighting the success of the fourth edition of herSTART and honoured women-led startups on the occasion. Srinivasa Rao Sureddi, CEO of the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council, gave a brief introduction to the fourth edition of herSTART. (ANI)

