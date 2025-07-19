Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the celebration of Urban Development Year 2025 held in Ahmedabad. As part of the celebration, various development projects were inaugurated during an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at Tagore Hall.

According to an official press release, while congratulating the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and all citizens for receiving the award for the cleanest city in the country, CM Patel stated that securing the first rank among cities with a population of over 10 lakhs is a matter of great pride.

CM Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the nation and the world how visionary leadership can turn a cause like cleanliness into a powerful mass movement. He further added that today, people across the country--from children to the elderly--have become increasingly aware of the importance of cleanliness. Cleanliness has now become a way of life, and from small villages to metropolitan cities, the mantra of Swachhta e Prabhuta (Cleanliness is next to Godliness) resonates everywhere.

CM Patel stated that PM Modi has fostered a mindset of viewing the challenges posed by rising urban populations and rapid urbanisation not as problems, but as opportunities. He further noted that Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, laid the foundation for effective urban governance by initiating the celebration of Urban Development Year in 2005.

Speaking further on this occasion, CM Patel stated that the solid foundation for rapid urban growth laid during the Urban Development Year of 2005 is now being strengthened in 2025 as the basis for developing world-class cities. He added that Ahmedabad is preparing to host international-level sporting events in the coming days, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the city develops the necessary infrastructure to support them. Today's event is a step forward in realising that vision. He added.

Speaking about the various development projects inaugurated during the event, CM Patel said that the Ahmedabad Policy for Good Construction Practices and the Urban Greening Policy were unveiled as part of today's program. The implementation of these two policies will provide citizens with a sustainable, clean, and green environment. He further said that the Riverfront is being enriched with new attractions such as the Moon Trail Park and the Glow Garden.

In line with the Prime Minister's goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint, we have placed special emphasis on e-mobility, stated the Chief Minister. He further added that the country's first on-route solar-powered electric charging station, which will strengthen the e-mobility ecosystem, has become operational today in Ahmedabad.

Highlighting that most of the projects inaugurated today focus on accelerating urban development while preserving the environment, CM Patel stated that over the past three years, more than 70 lakh trees have been planted in Ahmedabad, and around 320 Oxygen Parks and Urban Forests have been developed across various zones. He emphasised that we aim to transform cities not just into growth hubs, but also into green hubs.

CM Patel further stated that PM Modi has envisioned a Viksit Bharat@2047. In line with this vision, Gujarat has formulated the Viksit Gujarat @ 2047 roadmap, focusing on developing cities as growth hubs guided by the mantra "Earning Well, Living Well." A detailed plan has been prepared to ensure the holistic development of cities and their surrounding regions as integrated growth hubs.

Emphasising the goal of creating a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat@ 2047, CM Patel urged everyone to commit themselves to the vision of making towns, cities, and villages green, clean, and hygienic. He called for collective dedication to developing climate-resilient and sustainably growing cities that reflect green growth principles.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain said that PM Modi has given the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, under which he called for the celebration of Urban Development Year. In line with this vision, today's event is being held under the leadership of CM Patel. As part of the occasion, various urban development projects were inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

She further added that Ahmedabad being declared the No. 1 cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 is a proud achievement. This accomplishment is the result of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the unwavering commitment of the city's residents towards cleanliness.

Mayor Pratibha Jain and Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani presented the award received under the Swachh Survekshan to CM Patel. On this occasion, sanitation workers who have delivered outstanding performance and played a foundational role in maintaining cleanliness across the city were felicitated by the Chief Minister in recognition of this proud achievement.

The event was attended by Members of Parliament from Ahmedabad, local MLAs, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, councillors, office bearers of various organisations, senior officials and staff of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), along with a large number of citizens. (ANI)

