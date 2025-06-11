Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the 'Obesity Free Gujarat' campaign as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to make India free from obesity during his Mann Ki Baat program.

As a part of the campaign, a 'Yog Shivir' was held at the event centre at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, which CM Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the Gujarat State Yoga Board, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the District Administration are jointly organising a yoga shivir.

According to Shishpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Yoga is a "great gift" from the Indian culture to the world, and because of PM Modi, the world is celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21.

He highlighted that a few days ago, PM Modi during his 'Man Ki Baat' program spoke about making India obesity-free, and by taking inspiration from it, CM Bhupendra Patel announced that by the end of 2025, he aims to make Gujarat a "healthy" and "obesity free" state.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, A yoga camp was held at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara ahead of International Yoga Day, drawing participation from over one lakh people, according to officials.

The event was jointly organised by the Gujarat State Yoga Board and Vadodara Municipal Corporation to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

The event, which took place as a precursor to the celebrations on June 21, saw enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups who practised various yoga asanas together in the open. (ANI)

