Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Marking a new beginning of development at the border, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 358.37 crore from the border region of Suigam-Nadabet, giving a significant boost to the progress of Banaskantha district.

According to a release, paving a new path for the development of the border region, he laid the foundation stone for various projects and launched development works worth Rs 55.68 crore.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Election Commission Allow Cheating in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023? Election Commission Reveals Truth About Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations.

CM Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India among the leading nations of the world. Along with the nation, Gujarat too has achieved holistic development. The state government has ensured that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach every citizen to their doorsteps. Today, through improved employment opportunities, roads, electricity, water, and industries, the standard of living in remote areas has improved significantly, enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens.

Chief Minister further said that by launching nationwide campaigns like "Catch the Rain" and "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" with concern for future generations, the Prime Minister has shown the way forward in addressing the challenges of global warming.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bijnor: 62-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Pack of Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh.

To uphold the principle that 'Health is the greatest wealth,' the government has ensured healthcare services ranging from yoga to Ayushman cards. In Gujarat, citizens are provided with free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakhs. The state government has established medical colleges in every district, and over 7,000 doctors are being trained each year.

Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had called upon every district to construct 75 Amrit Sarovars. Today, each district has constructed more than 75 such lakes. Under the "Catch the Rain" campaign, the state government initiated the construction of 50,000 recharge wells in Banaskantha. Lauding the efforts, the Chief Minister congratulated all stakeholders, especially Banaskantha Dairy, for helping build nearly 30,000 recharge wells so far.

He stated that the strong financial management laid down by the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister has enabled Gujarat to undertake well-planned and high-quality development work.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted numerous development projects to border districts like Banaskantha. The government has extended water supply to the remote edges of the Rann, working towards the welfare of farmers.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the newly formed Vav-Tharad district has been approved. The government has established GIDCs in every taluka, which has boosted local employment opportunities. He added that the government has ensured water reaches village ponds in talukas such as Deesa, Diyodar, Lakhni, and Kankrej through pipelines and canals.

The state government has also appointed teachers in primary and secondary schools. Through initiatives like the Shala Praveshotsav, Kanya Kelavani, and Gunotsav, Banaskantha -- once regarded as an educationally backwards district has witnessed significant transformation. It is a matter of great pride that this year, Banaskantha secured the top rank across Gujarat in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results.

Banaskantha District In-charge and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput stated that, through various government schemes, Gujarat has today emerged as a role model of development in the country. The per capita income of the people has increased, and the state budget has also seen a significant rise. Over the past three years, the government has allocated over Rs 7,200 crores for the Banaskantha district. Employment opportunities in the cooperative sector have also expanded, particularly through the initiatives of Banas Dairy.

On this occasion, the Jay Bhole Group from Ahmedabad presented the Chief Minister with a replica and a Shree Yantra crafted from the sacred soil of 51 Shakti Peeths. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)