Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during his visit to Vadodara city, interacted with a family that actively promotes Shree Anna (millets) and its nutritious Khichdi.

Vadodara resident Jagdishbhai Jethva leads awareness campaigns across India and abroad, highlighting the nutritional benefits of Shree Anna and encouraging the inclusion of Khichdi in daily diet.

An analysis conducted at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda revealed that Khichdi made from Shree Anna contains up to 16 essential nutrients. Jagdishbhai Jethva is widely recognized as the "Khichdi King."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign to promote the consumption of Shree Anna for improved physical health, a mission that Jethva has been actively advancing. In recognition of his efforts, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the Jethva family to convey his best wishes and inspire their continued dedication.

Jagdishbhai Jethva presented ready-to-use mixes for Khichdi and Kadhi to the Chief Minister, demonstrating their suitability for children, youth, women, and the elderly. Accompanying him in this meet were Milanben Jethva and their children, Danish and Devanshi.

The Chief Minister engaged in a heartfelt meeting with the Jethva family, who were deeply moved by his simplicity and humility. (ANI)

