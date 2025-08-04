Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 4 (ANI): On the second Monday of the holy month of Shravan, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers and performed yagna at the ancient Stambheshwar Mahadev temple in Bharuch.

He began the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for various development works in Bharuch district with a visit to the revered Stambheshwar Mahadev temple. Praying for the well-being of all and the state's progress, he also interacted with devotees and took part in prasad distribution.

The ancient pilgrimage site of Stambheshwar Mahadev is located near Kamboi village in Jambusar taluka of Bharuch, at the confluence of the Mahi River and the sea. The temple's Shivling is naturally washed twice a day by the incoming sea tides.

To enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting this sacred site, the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board has developed amenities including a multi-purpose hall, paver blocks, and seating benches at a cost of ₹2 crore.

During this visit, MLA D.K. Swami, former minister Chatrasinh Mori, officials, Mahant Vidyanand Maharaj of Stambheshwar Mahadev, and other saints were also present. (ANI)

