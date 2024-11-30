Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gifted 52 development projects worth Rs 120 crores for the Anand district, including the foundation stone laying of 39 projects valued at Rs 90 crores and the inauguration of 13 projects worth Rs 30 crores, a release said on Saturday.

As per the release, the event was held in Sojitra, the Karmabhoomi of Sardar Patel, the architect of United India, and the birthplace of visionary educationist Shree Bhaikaka.

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel and Shree Bhaikaka, the Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a global standard for development, highlighting Gujarat's visionary, large-scale growth. He emphasized that the state has fostered a pro-people governance work culture through these impactful development initiatives. In the same context, the CM remarked that the foundation laid by PM Modi for Gujarat's growth, through a development-focused work culture during his tenure as Chief Minister, has transformed the state into a role model and growth engine for the nation's development, added the press statement.

Paying tribute to the late Bhai Kaka, the architect of Vallabh Vidyanagar's educational legacy, CM Patel inaugurated the newly built Shree Bhaikaka Government Commerce College in Sojitra, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore.

CM stated that the PM has consistently focused on the development of all sectors by prioritizing education and fostering cultural growth. Aligning with this vision, the state government is advancing holistic development, with a strong focus on education. Reflecting the Prime Minister's vision for a green and clean future, the Chief Minister further emphasized that Gujarat is advancing while ensuring environmental sustainability, read the statement.

CM emphasized that Gujarat has witnessed a Vikas Kranti (development revolution) in key sectors such as urban development, public infrastructure, and healthcare. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the state now proudly hosts 103 universities and 2,800 colleges, providing ample opportunities for higher education to its youth.

Bhupendra Patel also praised Shree Bhaikaka for establishing a strong foundation of knowledge and education in Charotar, turning Vallabh Vidyanagar into a prominent centre of learning.

Reflecting on the region's revolutionary history, he noted that following the independence movement led by Sardar Patel, Charotar became the epicentre of the world's largest cooperative movement through Shwet Kranti (White Revolution) and Vidya Kranti (Educational Revolution) led by Bhaikaka.

Today, under the Prime Minister's leadership, Charotar is witnessing the Vikas Kranti (development revolution). The CM stated that 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, inspired by the Prime Minister, is gaining momentum. Under 'Vay Vandana Yojana' designed to ensure quality healthcare for the common man, Ayushman Cards are being issued to citizens aged 70 and above.

The Chief Minister emphasized that by following the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas', the state is progressing towards the holistic development of society. The government is committed to enhancing citizens' well-being and improving the Ease of Living by continuing its tradition of development-focused initiatives.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's call for global collaboration during the country's Amrit Kaal, urging continued service towards building a Viksit Bharat@2047 and realizing the vision of a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat. On this occasion, the Chief Minister applauded Padma Bhushan Dr. Tejas Patel as a pride of Gujarat, Charotar, and the nation.

Padma Bhushan Dr Tejas Patel, a prominent cardiologist, conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him in his birthplace. Reflecting on Charotar's significant contribution to the freedom movement, he acknowledged the pivotal roles of Sardar Patel, the architect of a united India, and Bhaikaka, a promoter of education.

He conveyed his gratitude for those who shaped his life and fondly recalled his childhood memories. Dr Tejas Patel mentioned that the people of Charotar will always have a special place in his heart and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the citizens of this region, including Sojitra.

In the beginning, Sojitra MLA Vipul Patel welcomed everyone and stated that the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth over Rs 30 crore in Sojitra taluka would lead to holistic progress in the area. He also announced plans to beautify Kanelav Lake in Tarapur taluka with an Rs 80 crore investment and outlined other upcoming development initiatives for both Sojitra and Tarapur talukas.

The Chief Minister distributed Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of the Vay Vandana Yojana and honoured Padma Bhushan Dr. Tejas Patel, the distinguished cardiologist. An MOU was signed between Anand District Panchayat and Bharat Biogas Energy Ltd. in the Chief Minister's presence under the Nirmal Gujarat initiative to produce biogas and fertilizers and ensure the scientific disposal of animal dung in 39 villages of Umreth taluka.

At the Chintan Shibir in Somnath, the Chief Minister awarded Rs 51,000 to Praveen Chaudhary for being recognized as the Best District Development Officer during his tenure in Junagadh. This amount was dedicated to Anganwadi children. Under the state's 'Tera Tuj Ko Arpan' Yojana, the Anand Police Department successfully returned stolen and lost property worth Rs31 lakh to its rightful owners.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 25 e-rickshaws for door-to-door waste collection, a project supported by Power Grid Corporation India Limited's corporate social responsibility initiatives. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Collector Praveen Chaudhary, added the release. (ANI)

