Mumbai, November 30: The new Mahayuti government will be sworn in on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, state BJP unit said. "The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening. Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Date: Swearing-in Ceremony to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5, PM Narendra Modi to Attend, Says Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Watch Video).

The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

