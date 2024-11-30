Surat, November 30: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police has arrested Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir (32), a Bangladeshi national, for possessing multiple fake documents and entering India through an agent about seven years ago. According to the Surat police, Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir, who is originally from Khulna district of Bangladesh. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had come to India via West Bengal through an agent about seven years ago. The accused then said that he travelled to Surat after obtaining fake documents in Kolkata.

The Surat Police said that the police had found fake a Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a Bangladesh national ID card, a Bangladeshi Nikah card and many other documents from the accused. The accused is being interrogated by the police to identify who helped him enter India and to trace the agent who orchestrated his travel from Bangladesh. Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man for allegedly sharing the details about the movement of Coast Guard ships with a Pakistani agent, officials said. Bangladeshi Infiltration, Fake Aadhaar Cases: ED Raids Contractor Altaf Hussain's Residence in Jharkhand's Pakur (Watch Video).

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepesh Gohel, used to get Rs 200 per day from a Pakistani agent, Sahima. The accused came into contact with the Pakistani agent through Facebook seven months ago. "Gujarat ATS has registered an espionage case. An accused named Deepesh Gohel has been arrested. He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in Okha. Seven months ago, he added a Pakistani friend on Facebook named Sahima," SP K Siddharth told ANI.

He added that the accused shared sensitive information and said the accused got Rs 42,000 from the agent. "They exchanged numbers, and he came to know that Sahima works in the Pakistan Navy. She asked for the names, details, and movement of the Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT... They made a deal of Rs. 200/day. In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited...," he said. West Bengal: Bangladeshi Couple on Medical Visa Denied Entry to India After BSF Finds Fake Aadhaar and PAN Cards During Security Check (Watch Video).

"A case has been registered under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy against the state. He has been arrested...," he added.

