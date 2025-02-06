Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, being held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 7, as confirmed by a statement from the Gujarat government.

The CM will arrive in Prayagraj at 9:30 AM, and later at 12:30 PM, he will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The CM will also visit the Bade Hanumanji Temple to offer prayers, the statement mentioned.

"During his visit, he will also visit the Gujarat Pavilion, set up by the Gujarat Tourism Department, before returning to Gandhinagar in the evening," the statement added.

Earlier today, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Manipur CM N Biren Singh took a dip at Triveni Sangam.

CM Saini praised the arrangements of the mela, praising the efforts of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh," the CM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"After the holy bath, we worshipped Maa Ganga with due rituals and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the residents of the state. Under the able leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has skillfully organized the world's largest public gathering, for which he deserves praise," the CM's post added.

Manipur CM, while taking a dip with his cabinet colleagues prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and his state.

"With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur," the CM said in a post on X.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

