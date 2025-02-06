Pune, February 6: Maharashtra's Health Department has reported a growing number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 173 individuals detected so far. Out of these, 140 patients have been diagnosed with the disease, and one death has been confirmed as related to GBS. The Health Department said, "A total of 173 suspected patients have been detected till date. Out of these, 140 patients were diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A total of 6 deaths have occurred. Of these, 1 death was confirmed as GBS and 5 suspected deaths were reported."

In a swift response to the growing GBS outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road of Pune city. GBS Scare: 3rd Child Shows Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Jharkhand, Government on Alert.

These areas have been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak. The action was taken on these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on Thursday. The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination. Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra: State Reports 4 New Suspected Cases and 5 Suspected Deaths, Total Reaches 170.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the PMC water supply department, stated that action was taken on these water supply plants including some private RO water plants operating in the area. The action followed the collection of water samples by the water supply department officials, which were found unfit for drinking, some of them also lacked proper permission from the corporation to operate.

Additionally, Escherichia coli bacteria were detected in samples from some RO water supply plants. It was also revealed that certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination in the water supplied to the public, the official added. Jagtap further informed that these water plants have been temporarily sealed, and PMC is formulating a standard operating procedure (SoP) for these private water resources to resume operations and prevent the distribution of contaminated water in the area.

The PMC's crackdown on contaminated water supply is a crucial step in containing the outbreak. As the situation continues to unfold, staying informed and taking precautions is essential. According to a press statement issued by the State Health Department, four new cases of suspected Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) were reported in Pune district, bringing the total number in Maharashtra to 170 as of Wednesday.

Five suspected deaths due to GBS have been recorded. Among these cases, 132 have been confirmed as GBS. The distribution includes 33 patients from Pune MC, 86 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, 21 from Pune Rural, and 8 from other districts. So far, 62 patients have been discharged, 61 are in the ICU, and 20 are on ventilators. Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

