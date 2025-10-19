Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, the traditional Hindu New Year, by offering prayers and extending greetings to citizens across the state on October 22.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will commence the New Year by visiting Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar at 7:00 am on Wednesday, followed by pooja at Trimandir in Adalaj at 7:30 am.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to the Community Centre in the Cabinet Residence Complex at 8:00 am, where he will extend New Year wishes to citizens. Later, at 8:50 am, the Chief Minister will visit Raj Bhavan to greet Governor Acharya Devvrat on the occasion of the New Year.

CM Bhupendra Patel will greet citizens and exchange New Year wishes at the Annexe Circuit House in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, at 10:30 am. Before this, the Chief Minister will visit the Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad at 10:00 am.

On New Year's Day, the CM will also visit the Police Officers' Mess at Shahibaugh Dafnala at noon at 11:45 am and attend the ceremony held to extend New Year greetings to senior police officers and their families. (ANI)

